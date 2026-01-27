270 Years After His Birth, Mozart Still Captivates Pianists: Why 'Rondo Alla Turca' Endures | MuseScore

It's been 270 years since the birth of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, one of the greatest musical geniuses to ever walk the planet. In his short 35 years on Earth, he completely reshaped the face and direction of music, leaving a legacy that is still felt today.

He wrote orchestral masterpieces like "Eine kleine Nachtmusik," timeless operas like "The Marriage of Figaro," and concertos like "Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K. 622" that reimagined the possibilities of instruments. He composed over 600 musical works that still resonate today because they touch on an intangible part of life that we all feel. Albert Einstein eloquently told Banesh Hoffmann that Mozart's music was "so pure that it seemed to have been ever-present in the universe, waiting to be discovered by the master."

Today, we're celebrating Mozart's 270th birthday with the third movement of his Piano Sonata No. 11 in A major, K. 331 / 300i, better known as "Rondo Alla Turca" or "Turkish March." It's one of his most recognizable works, and certainly one of his most popular. MuseScore's community scores for the piece total over 3 million views.

Several performances of the piece have racked up millions of views on YouTube, including this video of Marnie Laird, which currently has 6.4 million views:

Mozart's Piano Sonata No. 11 was written in 1783 and published the following year. The name "Alla Turca" refers to the music of Turkish Janissary bands, which was extremely popular at the time, Luis Dias explains.

"The military music of the Janissaries had a distinctive sound, on account of the instruments in the band (or mehter), comprising a strong percussion section and shrill winds," he writes. "The ‘style’ of Janissary music caught the imagination of European composers of the Classical music era (1750 to 1820) on account of its perceived exoticism and its twin connotations ie Eastern, and military."

In the context of the whole piece, "Rondo Alla Turca" follows the dulcet "Menuetto" and completes the three-movement sonata with a bright, march-like theme. It begins in A minor with a nimble right-hand melody and staccato left-hand accompaniment. Sudden dynamic contrasts imitate the percussive bite of the Janissary bands, while alternating sections create a sense of return and forward motion at the same time.

"Rondo Alla Turca" is right in the sweet spot of an immediately catchy tune, but a demanding challenge that is a rite of passage for pianists. Teacher Janna Williamson calls it one of the most-requested piano pieces, though students who ask for it don't have the technical ability to perform it well.

The song requires knowledge of the scales and chords in A minor, A major, and F# minor. You also need to have a super-even staccato to keep all the ornaments clean at a bright tempo. Right-hand octaves also provide a hurdle for coordination and precision.

This three-minute piece of music shows exactly what makes Mozart's legacy so enduring. Even with a passing fashion like Janissary music, he could capture the spirit of a movement and create something that still feels fresh, fun, and aspirational for players to this day.

Happy birthday, Mozart!