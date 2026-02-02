30 Years After His Death, Jeff Buckley Enters the Hot 100 With 'Lover, You Should've Come Over' | MuseScore

Nearly 30 years after his death, Jeff Buckley is still one of the most renowned artists of our time. With just one studio album - 1994's "Grace" - he reshaped the image of the singer-songwriter with deeply emotional performances on "Last Goodbye," "So Real," and a haunting cover of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." He influenced a generation of musicians, including Coldplay, Muse, Radiohead, and Adele, just to name a few.

As of 2026, it's clear his legacy remains strong, as he's hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time.

"Lover, You Should've Come Over" debuted at No. 97 on the chart nearly three decades after his passing. This is somewhat surprising, as the song is a deep cut off of "Grace" that was never released as a single. Billboardreports that its appearance on the chart is almost entirely from streaming with 3.8 million official U.S. streams during the January 16-22 tracking week.

"The song has experienced a major resurgence over the past year, fueled by viral traction on short-form video platforms like TikTok, where fans have used clips of it to soundtrack emotional and introspective videos," they share.

The song's momentum has been building since April 2025, when it hit number 22 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart. It subsequently returned ahead of the August release of the documentary "It's Never Over, Jeff Buckley."

"Lover, You Should've Come Over" is a 6-minute ballad with a loping 6/8 groove. Most TikTok users embed the audio starting two bars before the first verse, which opens with the dramatic lyrics "Looking out the door, I see the rain fall upon the funeral mourners." However, the song's impact can't be reduced to 30 seconds.

The track opens with a harmonium, creating a hallowed sonic atmosphere to set the song's tone. Buckley's first verses are soulful and subdued, but he slowly builds into his head voice and falsetto as the song progresses. This higher range adds emotion and expression. Although many male vocalists use this technique nowadays, it was uncommon for the mid-90s.

"Back then, it wasn't really cool to sing falsetto because Nirvana and all that stuff was in," Matt Bellamy told Kerrang in 2005. "We saw Jeff Buckley do a concert, though, and he wasn't scared to be a high-voiced male. I think that helped me open up and not be afraid to use a more expressive and emotional vocal style."

The song also features beautiful, unexpected harmonies that reflect the restlessness of the lyrics. Written in D major, the verse eases between D and Em7 chords, but they're connected by a C chord, which is not found in the D scale. He then sets up a B minor chord with a ii-V pattern (C#min7b5 to F#7), which is more prevalent in jazz standards than rock music. The bridge is a series of colorful chords in various inversions, creating a bass line that ties it all together.

"Lover, You Should've Come Over" is a powerful song, but Buckley's performances are what make it special. Check out this official video, where he performs solo with just his Telecaster guitar to an enthralled audience.

Now it's your turn to bring "Lover, You Should've Come Over" to life. Get the sheet music and play along: