The magic of each season has been captured by artists of every era, from Vivaldi to Fleet Foxes. Pianist and composer Andrea Vanzo continues this tradition with "Valzer d'Inverno," a graceful waltz that makes you feel like you're in a snow globe. Its cinematic atmosphere and harmonic palette evoke a stillness that feels layered.

"My music is born to evoke inner worlds, images, and silences. I don’t write songs," Vanzo shares on his website. "I compose soundscapes — to be crossed slowly, with headphones… or with an unguarded soul."

"Valzer d'inverno" was released as a single on December 29th, 2023, and has since been streamed over 23 million times on Spotify. Vanzo published a music video to YouTube a year later, which has garnered over 2.5 million views, as well.

Even Vanzo's music video for the piece has a pale filter to present an icy feeling. In the YouTube description, the pianist calls it "A Winter Waltz, where the loves from the past resurface in the memory lane during the most introspective and reflective season of the year."

Vanzo's intimate style blends classical sensibility and touch with contemporary lyricism. It also has an earthy ambience that reflects his upbringing.

Born in Bologna, Italy, and raised in the Tuscan-Emilian Apennine, Vanzo explains that he was immersed in nature, spending hours in a tree and listening to the sounds of the world. The composer calls nature his "invisible score."

"Emotions aren’t abstract concepts. They are tangible presences: the frost settling on your skin, the sound of water flowing, the wind changing direction," he shares.

"Valzer d'Inverno" translates to "Winter Waltz," and as the title suggests, it moves in 3/4 time. The beauty of the song lies in its restraint, and that starts with the way the waltz feel is treated. Instead of a buoyant, bouncing dance rhythm, Vanzo's phrases feel like a breathing pattern, inhaling and exhaling with each measure. The left hand provides a steady pulse that lets the right hand's melody float in tender arcs.

The piece's harmony, which has a fairly ambiguous key center, unfolds slowly as well. It's written with a key signature of five flats. The opening theme is supported by the chords Gb, Bbmin, Eb, and Ebmin. Vanzo's accompaniment avoids dramatic shifts, instead moving one or two voices at a time. Each of the chords has a common tone of Bb, which is played as the middle voice for each chord. This adds continuity to the entire theme.

The alternation between major and minor sonorities gives the sense of light passing over a snowy landscape. In particular, the Eb chord sounds bright in context, since it has a G natural - an accidental in the key that changes the diatonic Ebmin to major.

For pianists, the challenge of "Valzer d'Inverno" is just as much about control as it is expression. The left hand's pulse needs to stay consistent without becoming rigid as the right hand gets a vocal phrasing. This makes it a perfect piece for practice and for performance.

Get the sheet music for "Valzer D'Inverno" and play along: