Celebrate Dolly Parton's 80th Birthday with 'Jolene,' Her Most Enduring Song | MuseScore

Today, legendary songwriter and musical icon Dolly Parton turns 80 years old. Remarkably, she's been performing for 70 of those years, having first appeared on radio during The Cas Walker Show when she was just ten years old. Her debut album, "Hello, I'm Dolly," came out in 1967.

She's written so many hit songs that have touched lives and changed the face of the music industry: "I Will Always Love You," "9 to 5," and "Coat of Many Colors," just to name a few. (Parton is celebrating her own birthday with a star-studded rendition of "Light of a Clear Blue Morning.")

However, there's one song that seems to have transcended decades and genres.

"Jolene" was released in 1973 as the lead single and title track from her album of the same name. The stirring plea from one woman to another to "not take her man" has become her most covered song, according to the L.A. Times.

"With its mesmeric opening lick, eminently singable chorus and infectious chord progression, 'Jolene' has done what few songs ever have: inspired countless homages across eras, languages and oceans, from Brasília to Brazzaville in Congo and Tijuana to Tehran," they write.

Part of the magic is in its instantly recognizable intro, which features a Travis-style fingerpicking guitar pattern with hammer-ons and pull-offs. "Jolene" was originally written in C# minor, so to play it on acoustic guitar, capo up to the fourth fret and use an A minor chord shape.

The melodic hook is quickly followed by Parton's vocal hook. Her repeated cry of "Jolene" rises in pitch and dynamic to create a growing tension, capturing the listener's attention. And who is Jolene, you might ask?

Parton wrote the song loosely about a bank teller who flirted with her husband. However, the catchy title came from a fan. Parton signed an autograph for a little girl named Jolene after appearing on "The Porter Wagoner Show." Thinking it was a beautiful name, she walked back to her tour bus, saying, "‘Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene,’ just so I’d remember the name," she told Shima Oliaee. The memory device worked for her at the time and proved to work for generations of fans.

"Jolene" has been covered by numerous artists, including Rhonda Vincent, Lil Nas X, The White Stripes, and Beyoncé. Parton has even taken part in many a cover alongside artists like Olivia Newton-John, Måneskin, and Miley Cyrus.

In 2016, she recorded a jaw-dropping a cappella version with the all-vocal group Pentatonix. Parton acts as a soloist as the rest of the singers fill out the harmony, bass line, and even percussion.

The song scored Parton and Pentatonix a win at the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awardsfor Best Country Duo/Group Performance. This version also marked an important milestone for her, proving her enduring legacy.

"Before receiving the nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, it debuted at No. 18 on the Hot Country Songs chart, making Dolly the first and only artist with top 20 hits on Hot Country Songs in the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, ’00s & ’10s," her website states.

Celebrate Dolly's 80th birthday with the score for the Pentatonix cover.