Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" is one of the few songs that transcended the disco era's glitz and glam. The style became associated with the music, dance, fashion, and style of the '70s, which seemed frozen in time and became the butt of many a joke.

However, "I Will Survive" has survived and has been covered repeatedly since its 1978 debut. Country singer Billie Jo Spears recorded a version the very next year, and the mid-90s saw renditions by Hermes House Band, Chantay Savage, Diana Ross, and Cake. Each cover brought a different flavor to the composition, ranging from country to rock to techno.

Even Gaynor switches things up.

"From the beginning, I recognized it was a timeless lyric that everyone could relate to," Gaynor told Billboard, "so I don’t get tired of singing it. I’m always freshening it up; changing the beat, the lyrics, modernizing the arrangement — I’ve even stuck a hip-hop section in the middle of it. I become 295% grade A ham when I do this song because people still love it."

Today, we're checking out a killer funkified take on "I Will Survive" by Scary Pockets, a project started by keyboardist Jack Conte and guitarist Ryan Lerman. The duo brings in musicians of all walks of life to collaborate on individual songs, most often funk covers of pop songs.

For "I Will Survive," they're joined by bassist Nick Campbell, drummer Rob Humphreys, guitarist Tiana Ohara, and vocalist Mario Jose, who knocks it out of the park.

Disco is distinguished from other genres by its beat and instrumentation. "The basic disco beat is a four-to-the-bar bass drum pattern which is subdivided by beats on the high-hat cymbal (and variations on this pattern)," Carnegie Hall's website explains. "The most popular disco style spotlights lush string arrangements over an unwavering disco beat."

Gaynor's original is a textbook case of just that. Scary Pockets, however, takes the tempo down just a touch, subtly giving it a more laid-back feel without losing the groove. Instead of the rubato intro, the Conte sets up the rhythmic motif while playing through the iconic chord progression.

Humphreys keeps time with a shaker before bringing in the four-to-the-floor kick drum, tying the feel back to disco. The rest of the band joins in as the song unfolds, and the drummer leans more into the backbeat to add a funkier feel.

Campbell does his part to shape the song with a thick tone and a tight pocket, locking in with Humphreys' crisp kit work. As a rhythm section, they let the groove "breathe" more than the typical disco drive, giving the song more space for nuance.

Of course, the centerpiece of the performance lies in Jose's masterful phrasing and dynamic control. Unlike Gaynor's theatrical drama, he uses a relaxed timing to emphasize groove over spectacle, while still incorporating jaw-dropping runs.

No matter the genre, "I Will Survive" will live on thanks to its catchy hooks and compelling lyrics. Now it's your turn: get the sheet music for "I Will Survive" and create your own version: