How Harmony and Rhythm Express Romantic Uncertainty: Lessons from Olivia Dean's 'Man I Need' | MuseScore

The Billboard charts are beginning to return to today's hottest music as holiday hits melt away, hibernating for another year. NPR recently wrote about the phenomenon, which has brought "a wave of new faces" to the highest ranks of the ranking system.

One of those fresh faces is Olivia Dean, whose album "The Art of Loving" has hit a new peak on the Billboard 200 at number four. According to Billboard, the album debuted at No. 8 on the chart dated October 11th and reached No. 5 on the November 22nd chart before being pushed out of the top ten.

The renewed interest has also brought Dean's biggest single, "Man I Need," up to new heights on multiple charts.

"'Man I Need' spends its second week at No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart (dated Jan. 10)," Billboard shares. "It also holds at its No. 5 high on Adult Pop Airplay for a third week and climbs 14-13 to a new peak on Adult Contemporary, while also ranking in the top 25 on Dance/Mix Show Airplay (21-18, a new peak), Adult R&B Airplay (up a spot to a new peak, No. 22), Rhythmic Airplay (holding at its No. 22 high)."

"Man I Need" is Dean's declaration of knowing what she wants out of love - and asking for it. Her straightforward lyrics begin immediately, with her calling out "talk to me" before the full groove drops. She goes on to express her feelings for someone while being direct in asking for reciprocation.

The song is a perfect example of using music to deepen the emotions, rather than just a decoration for the melody.

The beat was one of the first things Dean and her co-writers landed on when crafting "Man I Need." Its buoyant, joyous groove is driven by a shuffle pattern featuring triplets on the high hat. Having a consistent triplet feel over a 4/4 groove builds anticipation, like butterflies in your stomach.

The verse's melody is not flashy. It relies on three notes, but their simple rhythmic pattern dishes a matter-of-fact delivery that reflects the directness of the lyrics: "Looks like we're making up for lost time/ Need you to spell it out for me." It feels like Dean is talking right to you.

Finally, "Man I Need" has a harmonic structure that never quite lands solidly on the tonic, leaving a feeling of uncertainty.

"This song is in the key of D-flat major, but we hardly ever hear a D-flat major chord," Switched On Pop explains. "Mostly it moves from a D-flat major chord in first inversion — so kind of a weak-sounding chord — to the IV chord, the subdominant, G-flat major. Even if you don’t understand what those labels mean, I think you still feel what’s happening. There’s a sense of weightlessness, kind of like when you’re meeting someone who feels right and you really want it to work."

Get into the groove with this chart of "Man I Need" provided by SadieKing27: