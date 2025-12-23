MuseScore's Top Scores of 2025 (#7): Why Are Piano Players Obsessed With Einaudi's 'Experience'? | MuseScore

We've reached number seven on our countdown of the top ten most-viewed scores on MuseScore, published within the past year.



Ludovico Einaudi's 2013 album "In A Time Lapse" drove a renewed interest in minimalist piano music, and the track "Experience" has proven to be one of its most powerful songs. Twenty-two years after its release, it continues to move listeners and inspire musicians. According to UDiscoverMusic, its viral TikTok moment made it the soundtrack to almost 7 million videos on the platform with over 15 billion views.

However, its popularity is not limited to listening. "Experience" is a popular song for teachers to use for students. As we recently shared, its simple patterns are a fantastic tool for getting to the heart of music without being overly complicated. It's also a piece of music that sticks with people, and that's a key factor in inspiring practice.

"As teachers, it is good practice to build on prior learning (conscious or otherwise), and it would surely be a mistake to eschew the familiar," piano teacher Andrew Eales writes on Pianodao. "It is within our gift to use well-known favourites to engage the enjoyment of developing players. It is in recognition of this point that most teachers understand the value of including Einaudi’s music in their programmes of study, even if they do so with gritted teeth."

When the music is not technically demanding, it forces students to focus on the fundamentals, where true musicality lies. In "Experience," students must develop precise pedaling. The piece has a simple four-bar chord progression - F#min, A, C#min, and D - that changes every measure. The pedal helps to connect the harmony within each measure, but it must be used carefully to maintain clarity.

It also forces you to focus on voicing and phrasing. The melody hardly moves during the opening eight bars, mostly creating tension with a half-step between C# and D. With rolling arpeggios in the left hand, it forces you to balance the two voices to make the melody distinct from the accompaniment. Starting in bar 9, the roles are reversed as the right hand plays a stream of sixteenth notes and the bass stands out with whole notes.

"Experience" was first written for piano with a small string orchestra and percussion.

"The idea is that all of these violins interact and move together in a way that recalls Baroque-era writing - particularly Italian Baroque composers like Vivaldi or Corelli," Einaudi explains in a YouTube video. "There’s a sense of motion that feels almost minimalistic: the theme remains consistent, while rhythmic variations continually evolve around it."

However, the piece also works for solo piano. The "Experience" score on MuseScore that racked up the most views in 2025 is a solo piano arrangement shared by ketevan.s60.

Watch Einaudi bring all of the pieces together in the official solo piano performance video for "Experience":

Whether you're teaching piano or learning it, "Experience" has a timeless piece that expresses a slice of life. Get the sheet music to follow along with this popular modern composition: