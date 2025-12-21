MuseScore's Top Scores of 2025 (#9): Billie Eilish's 'WILDFLOWER' Finds Its Quiet Staying Power | MuseScore

As we count down to the new year, we're sharing the top ten most-viewed scores on MuseScore for 2025, published within the past year. The ninth most popular piece of music was by Billie Eilish, which may come as no surprise. However, the song choice might.

"WILDFLOWER" was released as part of the singer's 2024 album, "Hit Me Hard and Soft," but it wasn't initially promoted as a single. It reached #17 on the Billboard Hot 100 along with the rest of the album, and that was its peak position. However, the song has had a slow burn that will not quit.

It has stayed on the Billboard Hot 100 for a whopping 72 weeks, making it Eilish's longest-charting song. It also joined Spotify's Billions club, racking up over 1.75 billion streams on the platform.

So, how does a non-single album track find such success? Playlists and radio help to make songs explode, but real staying power comes from the strength of composition and performance.

Billboard immediately picked up on the song's power and foreshadowed its success, calling it the best track from "Hit Me Hard and Soft" after the album dropped.

"'Wildflower' boasts some of Eilish’s most mature songwriting yet, in terms of both craft and perspective," Hannah Dailey wrote. "Soulful and gloomy, it makes telling a complex story look simple, with the singer quietly suffering as she comes undone obsessing over her partner’s ex-girlfriend."

The song's popularity has led musicians to check out the sheet music. In particular, MuseScore users learned the music from hastiesf's piano arrangement. Although the original has a folky feel that focuses on the acoustic guitar, hastiesf's version shows the songwriting's strength. The harmony and melody work together to hold up across any sonic texture.

Both approaches feature a stripped-back arrangement that lets you focus on the melody's melancholy. The spark for the song began when Eilish found the hook, but the rest of the composition took time.

"Sometimes when you have a piece of a song like Billie had just the chorus, it's so intimidating," Finneas said on Amazon Music Songline. "It's like, 'Oh my god, now we have to write a verse that feels this good."

The "WILDFLOWER" melody sits in a comfortable, speech-like range for most singers, making it accessible to nearly anyone moved to perform it. The melodic pattern is hypnotic and also fits nicely on most instruments. Its opening verse has a four-note pattern that repeats as the chord progresses from DMaj7 to C#min7 to F#min. Presenting the same fragment over different chords draws out new colors from a familiar sound, which adds to the allure.

Whether or not it was planned to be a hit, "WILDFLOWER" found its way into the hearts and minds of millions of listeners with a clear structure, playable harmony, and an emotionally direct melody. It's a natural choice for fans of Billie Eilish, but anyone who wants to express themselves can use "WILDFLOWER" as their outlet.

Check out the sheet music for "WILDFLOWER":