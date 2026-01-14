Paul McCartney vs. John Lennon: Neither Is a 'Better' Songwriter, but Their Differences Tell the Story | MuseScore

The music of The Beatles changed everything. While each member of the band contributed heavily to the band's overall sound, generally, their music was the result of two extraordinary songwriters: John Lennon and Paul McCartney. While their work frequently overlaps in albums, singles, and even individual tracks, it wasn't uncommon for them to write songs separately and bring them to the band to record, resulting in some songs that are more "Lennon" and others that lean more "McCartney". Both songwriters are incredibly talented, but in this article, we'll discuss the differences between their songwriting styles.

Lennon's Angular Melodies vs. McCartney's Sweeping Lines

One of the most immediately recognizable differences between Lennon and McCartney lies in their approach to melody. McCartney often crafted expansive, singable melodies with a sweeping motion. They are emotionally expressive yet accessible. Songs like "Yesterday" and "Hey Jude" exemplify McCartney's gift for long, flowing melodic lines that feel simple yet brilliant. His harmonies tend to be diatonic but are colored with occasional secondary dominants. His music has a rich tonal palette without sacrificing singability.

Lennon, by contrast, often favored more angular melodies with unexpected intervals and rhythmic syncopation. In tracks like "Help!" or "Ticket to Ride", the melodic lines are less predictable. Lennon's harmonic language can lean towards tension and resolution in unusual places, creating a sense of edginess that mirrors his lyrical themes of doubt, alienation, and social commentary.

Lennon's lyric writing, especially, mirrored his personality for being a bit edgier and less inclined to follow pop sensibilities. That songwriting style went beyond his work in The Beatles. When we look at his solo work, we can see the extension of social commentary in songs like "Imagine" and "Working Class Hero".

McCartney's songs often lend themselves to smooth, legato phrasing and stepwise voice leading, while Lennon's compositions may require more careful attention to chromatic voice movement and abrupt shifts in melodic contour.

McCartney's Storytelling vs. Lennon's Introspection

Lyrically, McCartney often leaned toward narrative storytelling, universal themes, and emotional optimism. Songs such as "Eleanor Rigby" and "Penny Lane" showcase McCartney's ability to paint vivid character sketches and scenes. Even when he ventured into reflective territory, his words frequently carried a sense of hope or warmth, as in "Let It Be".

Lennon's lyrics, in contrast, are often more introspective, self-referential, and politically charged. Tracks like "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "I'm a Loser" delve into psychological landscapes, ambiguity, and at times confrontational social commentary. Lennon's writing is less about telling a story and more about evoking a feeling, often using abstract imagery, wordplay, and irony.

McCartney chose lyrics to fit snugly within a melody, which results in clear syllabic alignment. Lennon, on the other hand, was more likely to let his lyrics frame the melody. His lyrical melodies would often demand irregular phrasing and shifts in rhythm. His writing was more conversational or speech-like, which can make it challenging to navigate musically. This difference is quite subtle in many cases, and there are plenty of examples of overlap.

How Lennon and McCartney Approached Song Form Differently

Another major distinction between the two songwriters is their approach to song form. McCartney often embraced traditional structures, such as verse–chorus or AABA forms, but he was also skilled at introducing subtle variations, key changes, and bridges that enhance emotional impact. His classic "Yesterday" follows an AABA form with carefully placed harmonic shifts, while "Hey Jude" expands into an extended coda that sustains the emotional climax without feeling repetitive.

Lennon was more experimental in his approach, particularly as The Beatles progressed into their later albums. While he wrote conventional pop songs earlier in the band's career, works like "A Day in the Life" or "Strawberry Fields Forever" blur the lines between distinct sections, often incorporating abrupt transitions, shifting keys, and unconventional time signatures. Lennon’s willingness to subvert expectation reflects his interest in avant-garde influences, including tape loops.

McCartney's Orchestral Clarity vs. Lennon's Textural Experiments

McCartney's writing frequently reveals a keen sense of instrumentation and orchestration that enhances melodic and harmonic content. For example, "Eleanor Rigby" famously relies solely on a string section, but the arrangement mirrors the song's narrative clarity and lyrical melancholy. Similarly, "Penny Lane" features piccolo trumpet fanfares that complement the melodic structure and thematic imagery. McCartney's orchestration choices often highlight or accentuate melodic lines.

Lennon, conversely, embraced more adventurous or abrasive textures. Guitar effects, feedback, and unconventional studio techniques appear frequently in his work, as in the song "Revolution". Lennon's instrumental choices often serve to underscore mood or thematic tension rather than melody alone.

How Lennon and McCartney Pushed Each Other Creatively

McCartney and Lennon had different styles; it was a marriage of their styles that made The Beatles sound the way they did. Many Beatles songs are credited to the Lennon–McCartney partnership, even when one had primary authorship. The interplay of their contrasting styles generated a creative tension that pushed each to innovate. McCartney's melodic optimism often softened Lennon's edgier tendencies, while Lennon's experimental instincts encouraged McCartney to explore less conventional harmonic or lyrical territory.

McCartney and Lennon represent two poles of the Beatles' songwriting world. McCartney's lyrical fluidity, melodic warmth, and harmonic richness contrast with Lennon's angular melodies, introspective lyrics, and experimental forms. Understanding these contrasts is not just an academic exercise; it is a great lesson in how two different songwriting styles can create something unique and timeless.

By examining melody, harmony, lyrics, form, and instrumentation, we gain insight into two extraordinary creative minds. Whether you are listening to "Hey Jude" or "Strawberry Fields Forever," studying the unique traits of Lennon and McCartney enhances your musical intuition, expands your compositional vocabulary, and deepens your appreciation for the craft behind some of the most beloved songs in modern music history.