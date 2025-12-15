Riff of the Century: 7 Incredibly Creative Covers of 'Seven Nation Army' | MuseScore

Few riffs of the 21st century are as recognizable as the opening of "Seven Nation Army" by The White Stripes. Its simple yet effective melody energizes crowds, as Jack White proved during a halftime performance at a Detroit Lions game, when the whole stadium sang along.

The song was the opening track on their 2003 album "Elephant," setting the tone for their major-label debut. "Seven Nation Army" is driven by its bass riff, but it's not actually a bass on the recording - the band was a duo of just guitar and drums.

"White plays the central riff on a Kay semi-hollow body electric guitar from either the late 1950s or early ’60s (White was given the guitar for free). To drop the riff’s sound into a deeper register, White reached for the DigiTech Whammy pedal," explains Far Out Magazine. "The Whammy pedal has an option to drop the signal’s sound down an octave (or two, if you want some really indiscernible mush). This was perfect for White, who would use the effect on the verses and turn it off when he went to full guitar chords in the chorus. The 'bass' is just White’s Kay guitar, tuned to open D, and dropped down an octave thanks to the Whammy pedal."

Check out the band performing during Bonnaroo 2007:

Although the song's massive sound came from just two people, we're going to explore seven covers that offer different textures for the iconic riff.

How Twenty One Pilots Reimagined the Riff for the Rock Hall

The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, and the induction ceremony was monumental. Twenty One Pilots got the honor of playing "Seven Nation Army" for the event, and they flipped the script.

They're also a duo, but instead of using a guitar with an octave-down pedal, they used a bass and added octave-up pedals. They also added their own twist to the arrangement, leaving their respective instruments to hop on synthesizer and piano for an ethereal take on the final verse.

AtinPiano's 'Seven Nation Army' Cover Proves You Don't Need a Band

Leave it to piano players to prove they don't need a band. YouTuber AtinPiano created this visualizer for his playthrough of Nikodem Lorenz's arrangement of "Seven Nation Army," which covers the full range of the instrument. It also varies in style, from minimal to grandiose.

How Postmodern Jukebox Turns the Song Into Vintage Swing

"Seven Nation Army" was written in Detroit, a city known for its hard rock history. However, vintage revisionists PostModern Jukebox took the song in a new direction. Their cover reimagines the song as a 1920s New Orleans dirge, complete with a thumping double bass, twinkling piano, and a wailing horn section.

Vocalist Haley Reinhart brings vintage class to the song, infusing the lyrics with a robust jazz inflection.

Zella Day Strips 'Seven Nation Army' Down to Its Most Intimate Form

Singer-songwriter Zella Day put her stamp on the song with a more subtle, introspective approach. Her fingerstyle guitar playing replaces the standard bass line with an alternating thumb pattern. The pentatonic-based riff is instead played on the higher strings.

Her gentle singing brings a new meaning to the lyrics. As one commenter wrote, it's "proof that you can make a song your own and it still be great.

Justin Johnson's Slide Guitar Take Recasts the Song as Blues

Here we have another guitar cover, but Justin Johnson takes "Seven Nation Army" to the Mississippi Delta. His instrumental cover features a resophonic guitar and a slide, giving the riff a bluesy, rootsy vibe. He also covers the beat by percussively hitting his guitar on beats two and four.

Scary Pockets Trade 'Seven Nation Army' for Pure Funk Feel

Scary Pockets funkifies "Seven Nation Army" by dropping the iconic riff almost completely. Bassist Nicole Row locks in with drummer Lemar Carter on a 70s-style funk riff for the majority of the song. Instead, organist Larry Goldings brings the riff out during a halftime groove after singer Elise Trouw finishes each line.

Kelly Clarkson Brings Pop Power to a Marching Band Favorite

"Seven Nation Army" has been a huge hit for rockers, but also for marching bands. The song lends itself perfectly to a marching rhythm while connecting with screaming fans.

Kelly Clarkson covered the song during the "Kellyoke" segment of her TV show and invited the USC Marching Band to join her, making it an unforgettable moment.

Now it's your turn! Get the sheet music for "Seven Nation Army" and reinvent it for yourself: