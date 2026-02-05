Titanic's 'My Heart Will Go On' Is a Masterclass in Ballad Writing and Emotional Build | MuseScore

When James Cameron's film Titanic premiered in 1997, it shattered box-office expectations and became one of the highest-grossing films in history. Just as enduring was its theme song, "My Heart Will Go On," composed by James Horner and performed by Celine Dion - a ballad that managed to serve the film's emotional arc while also standing as a global pop phenomenon. We can still debate today which was the bigger success: the film or the song. In this article, we'll take a look at what made the song such a powerful and enduring composition.

The Slow-Burn Structure Behind 'My Heart Will Go On'

The song begins as a private thought and blooms into a powerful crescendo at the end. The song's construction over the course of the composition is key to its power; it sustains the listener's engagement throughout.

The song's slow-building momentum stems from the fact that the harmony doesn't constantly vie for attention. The chord changes stay pretty static, but what is going on around the chord changes is what signals the building of the tension. That's a classic film-music mindset: keep the harmonic language legible so the emotional arc is immediately apparent, then sculpt the escalation through orchestration and dynamics. It's no coincidence that James Horner developed the theme within the Titanic score before it became a standalone song.

Horner was originally tasked with making an instrumental motif to carry throughout the film. He came up with the idea of adding a vocal version to play over the end credits. So he enlisted lyricist Will Jennings to write the lyrics. Jennings himself was a brilliant lyricist, as is evident in his previous songwriting credits, which include "Tears In Heaven", "Higher Love," and "Up Where We Belong".

How Layering and Orchestration Shape the Ballad

When I listen to "My Heart Will Go On," I envision a series of layers being added, one after another, building the song up through texture. The Library of Congress essay lays out the arc in plain terms: first, a delicate intro, then a first chorus that still carries some hesitation, then the entrance of drums as the song continues, and a sense of Dion expanding to fill the space on later choruses.

In the pop single version associated with Dion's album, producer Walter Afanasieff helped shape what the Library of Congress calls a "steady emotional escalation," using a crisper, more assertive pop production - more present drums, an electric guitar for drama, and background vocals that gradually widen the frame.

Serving the Film: Why the Song Fits Titanic

Sticking with the film-making metaphor, the lyrics also work to widen the camera shot. The hook of the song, "Near, far, wherever you are," makes sense because it isn't a song about a moment in time - the sinking of the Titanic, it describes a relationship that survives distance, time, and even death. It expands romanticism beyond a single scene in a film. The lyric is always pulling outward: from an immediate feeling to a lifelong vow, from one moment to a continuous state.

That widening pairs perfectly with the musical strategy. If your lyric is getting bigger in scope, your arrangement can expand as well. The song's crescendo feels earned because the words make a claim that requires space. "My Heart Will Go On" is a clever example of lyrics and composition supporting each other.

The film Titanic ends as an emotional flood. The Library of Congress essay notes that James Cameron initially didn't want a pop song over the end credits; after all, he was dealing with a very real-life tragedy, even if it happened 85 years before the film was released, but Cameron didn't want a pop song to trivialize the weight of the film. But the song was able to tread those waters gracefully, and in doing so, elevated the emotional weight of the film.

The song's big moment (and the film's) comes at the end, with the big key change. Plenty of ballads modulate a step near the end for an easy jolt. "My Heart Will Go On" goes further: it makes a dramatic leap late in the song, a kind of direct (phrase) modulation - moving to a new key without the classical pivot setup. That is a well-recognized technique in music theory: a direct modulation shifts the tonal center suddenly, creating a feeling of immediate relocation rather than gradual travel. It makes the final chorus feel like the song has stepped onto a higher platform. The melody you already know returns, but now it sounds as if it has more sky above it. Because the modulation arrives after the track has already been building layers and intensity, it feels natural and fits right in.

Why 'My Heart Will Go On' Still Resonates Decades Later

Awards don't prove that a song is "good," but they are an effective indicator of how decisively the song landed in its own era. "My Heart Will Go On" won an Oscar for Best Original Song, multiple Grammys, including Record of the Year. And most recently, in 2025, the Library of Congress added the recording to the National Recording Registry, explicitly framing it as a culturally significant piece of recorded sound history.

Those accolades further support the conclusion that "My Heart Will Go On" was an effective song for the film and connected with audiences on multiple levels. It also serves as a great lesson for how to subtly build up a ballad that will stand the test of time.