We're nearing the climax of our ten most-viewed scores on MuseScore for 2025, and now it's time for the penultimate piece. In this case, number "10" is number two.

Gibran Alcocer's "Idea 10" is a short, melancholic piano miniature that has resonated globally in a short time. The composer shared it on TikTok in 2022, just a year after joining the platform, and it quickly went viral. As of this article, the song has racked up over 269 million streams on Spotify.

The sensation spread to musicians and piano lovers, as well. MuseScore Pro user Quelques notes shared a clean transcription of the piece that was viewed over 295,000 times this year. Like many popular pieces, its popularity stems from its accessibility and pleasing sound. As one commenter posted on the score, "It looks intermediate but sounds SO GOOD."

If you're unfamiliar with "Idea 10," watch this video by Yannick Lowack, who perfectly captures its mood with a dim light over the keys:

Gibran Alcocer is a 22-year-old pianist, producer, and composer from Yucatán, Mexico. When he first joined TikTok, he was mainly performing solo piano covers of popular songs. "Idea 10" marked his debut original single, despite its title. According to his official bio, he numbers his sketches in the order he comes up with them before releasing them. This broadens the song's appeal by allowing listeners to interpret the music as they hear it rather than as a "song about X."

Alcocer himself acknowledges the song's swirl of emotions on his website, writing that it is a "composition that generates feelings of joy and sadness at the same time, motivating us to move forward despite adversity."

The waves of emotion are depicted in the visualizer for Alcocer's original recording of "Idea 10."

This mix of emotions and its short, loopable length make it perfect for short-form environments like TikTok and Instagram. They also make it great for learning piano.

"Idea 10" is written in the key of G minor and has a simple four-chord progression that repeats for the entire song: Cmin, Gmin, Dmin/F, Eb. The repeating cycle creates a hypnotic, dreamlike quality. It is also simple enough to master for intermediate players. The left-hand accompaniment has a steady quarter-note pattern with the bass note on beat one and the remaining notes in the triad on beats two and three.

The melody also gives you plenty to chew on without becoming overdone.

"The main melody is divided into two parts, and these melodies are repeated throughout the piece, providing a unified and simplistic aesthetic," the MyMusic5 Blog explains. "The range of the melodies also contributes to the overall vibe. It does not contain the highest or lowest ranges but maintains a middle range."

Since releasing "Idea 10," Alcocer has expanded his numerical series with "Idea 12," "Idea 22," and more. He's also released several remixes of "Idea 10." Now it's your turn to see why "Idea 10" has been such a hit on MuseScore.

