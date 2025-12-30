MuseScore's Top Scores of 2025 (#1): Yung Kai and 'Blue' Capture the Year's Most Emotional Moments | MuseScore

And now, the moment we've all been waiting for. After poring over the data for 2025, we've reached the most-viewed score of the year, the one that surpassed over 1.3 million other public scores available on MuseScore. (Be sure to see the rest of the top 10 if you haven't yet.)

Coming in at number one is "Blue" by Yung Kai.

Specifically, the top scores are piano transcriptions provided by its..taiyaki__, which was viewed over 383,000 times, and orangefire017, which had nearly 120,000 views. That means "Blue" was enjoyed by over 500,000 MuseScore users this year.

"Blue" was released on August 2nd, 2024, and quickly gained popularity on social media platforms. JoySauce reported earlier this year that it was used over a million times on TikTok, "usually layered over video montages of dreamy moments spent with a loved one." That fits perfectly with the song's origin.

Yung Kai wrote it after watching a Chinese television drama (or C-drama) called "When I Fly Towards You" on Discord with his crush.

"We watched the whole thing together, it was best experience, bro," he told Genius. "Like I had so much fun. It was just like the C-drama and this girl and I put together and I put all my emotions into this and then 'blue' came out."

"Blue" is a simple composition, but one that is strong enough to touch millions of lives. It's also hearty enough to translate well in different arrangements. Yung Kai wrote and performed the song on guitar with a clean, ethereal tone, but MuseScore users were more interested in a solo piano arrangement.

It's written in the key of E, which is well-suited to chord shapes on the guitar, but a little trickier on the piano with four sharps in the key signature. Once you get the pattern down, it's all smooth sailing as the song rarely strays from the same four-chord pattern: A, B, E, C#min. It only adds a passing G# chord as a secondary dominant before the C#min on the chorus.

This makes it an attainable piece for players of all ages who are moved by it. The simplicity, however, forces players to focus on the fundamentals: phrasing, dynamics, attack, pedaling, and so on. As such, it's still an excellent piece for more advanced players to work on their musicality.

Hear "Blue" performed on the keys by YouTuber Brian Piano:

At the top of our most-viewed scores, Yung Kai's "Blue" represents a snapshot of the music-making community in 2025. Players were searching for songs to add to their repertoire that captured emotion in a straightforward, elegant way. Looking at the rest of our top ten list, it's clear that, in a world filled with uncertainty, musicians sought music to capture the quiet, intimate moments that connect us all.

Every note we play brings us a little closer to peace, and that's something we're wishing for everyone in 2026.

Check out the sheet music for "Blue" by Yung Kai to end your year on a high note: