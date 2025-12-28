MuseScore's Top Scores of 2025 (#3): Chezile's "Beanie" Goes from Lo-Fi Indie to Solo Piano Standard | MuseScore

We've made it to the top three most-viewed scores on MuseScore for 2025, published within the past year. Coming in for the bronze is CrimsonNote's arrangement of "Beanie" by Chezile, which was viewed over 280,000 times. The original song is an emotionally raw, lo-fi breakup track centered on indie guitars and reverb-drenched vocals. CrimsonNote captures all the feeling of the original in an even more tender piano version.

Unlike some of the other names on our list so far, Chezile (pronounced "Che-zill") is a relative newcomer to the global music scene. A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, he's emerged as a luminary of the new generation of musicians. "Beanie" put him on the map, fast-tracking him to 1.6 million monthly listeners in a little under two months, according to his label 10k Projects.

His explosion on TikTok and other streaming services couldn't have come at a better time. According to the Wasserman Agency, he quickly followed "Beanie" up with his debut EP "47," as he was living out of his car. Chezile showed his gratitude on TikTok when "Beanie" hit 12 million streams.

"I LOVE YOU ALL!! Just a few months ago, I was homeless, moving from motels to Airbnbs," he said. "Absolutely none of this growth would be possible without you guys. I'm forever grateful & love love love love YOU ALL."

That raw, confessional energy is precisely what CrimsonNote preserves and amplifies in the solo piano version. With all the other layers stripped out, it turns "Beanie" into an intimate piece that feels like it's being played just for you, late at night.

The arrangement pares things down to focus on the simple, beautiful elements of the song from the very beginning. The right hand recreates the guitar's arpeggio part, while the left hand plays tied whole notes of the chord's root. This makes it quick to learn and accessible to even beginner players.

"Beanie" is just over two minutes long, and in that short time, the chord progression never changes. Written in the key of F, it begins on a Gmin7 chord before resolving to C7 and ultimately FMaj7. The last two bars of the phrase are on a Dmin, which leads our ear back to Gmin. This cycle transports us into another dimension, putting listeners in a trance.

As the verse enters, CrimsonNote brings the left hand up into the treble clef register for more direct support of the melody that begins at measure 9. It drops back down to the bass clef to fill out the range during Chezile's vocalization of the lyric "you." The arrangement emphasizes that section with four-note, closed voicings in the right hand. This creates a tight-knit, integrated sound that mimics the background vocals.

The final bars of the piano piece bring everything back to the treble register and take the melody up an octave. With a thinner timbre and scarcer harmonization, it creates a wistfulness that leaves us in our feelings.

"Beanie"'s success on MuseScore isn't about views; it's about accessibility. A song born in a lo-fi bedroom has become a shared language for musicians around the world. It's proof that a simple, heartfelt arrangement can turn a densely layered viral track into a modern piano standard.

Get the sheet music for CrimsonNote's piano arrangement of "Beanie":