MuseScore's Top Scores of 2025 (#10): Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club' Is Now a Modern Standard | MuseScore

As 2025 comes to an end, it's a natural time to reflect on the year. After reviewing all our data, it's clear that the MuseScore community has made a lot of music and learned a lot of songs. MuseScore has over 1.3 million public scores, but a handful stood out in 2025. We're counting down the new year by listing the top 10 scores published in the past year.

The 10th-most-viewed score of 2025 was Ericrambo's fantastic piano arrangement of Chappell Roan's smash hit, "Pink Pony Club."

According to Billboard, the song hit its stride in 2025, peaking at #1 on the Pop Airplay Chart and #4 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100. However, the song's meteoric rise came a full five years after its single release on April 3rd, 2020, at the height of the COVID pandemic.

"It was the worst time ever to release a gay club song [around the pandemic]," Roan told Daily Buzz. "And it still had such an impact. And that was just like, 'Okay, this means something.'"

The story of "Pink Pony Club" begins in Missouri, where Roan's queer identity made her feel like an outsider. She moved to Los Angeles and visited The Abbey, a gay bar in West Hollywood, on one of her first nights there.

"It was so different from home, where I always had such a hard time being myself and felt like I’d be judged for being different or being creative,” she told V Magazine, adding that she felt “[l]ove and acceptance, and from then on I started writing songs as the real me."

Co-written and produced by Daniel Nigro, "Pink Pony Club" has the framework of a classic show tune wrapped in the disco-pop shimmer. It begins with a slow-burning first verse that eventually blossoms into the fist-pumping chorus. The song has a simple I-ii-vi-IV harmony that stays relatively static, leaving the details and magic for the arrangement. Syncopated figures, synth pad textures, and carefully stacked backing vocals bring the song to life.

For singers and pianists, dynamic builds and rhythmic pushes are nuances that are hard to capture in a chord chart, which explains why so many players sought out a full piano arrangement. Ericrambo's arrangement captures the song's dynamic peaks and valleys, from its intro flourishes to its roaring chorus to its sparse third verse.

Relive the song with Roan's stunning performance at the 67th Grammy Awards:

While "Pink Pony Club" had the world dancing like no one was watching, it also had musicians eager to play it. Its journey to the top 10 of MuseScore's most-viewed scores signals that players are not just streaming the song, but actively studying it to take it to lessons, recitals, and open mics. It becomes a built-in lesson in control, phrasing, dynamics, and voicing.

That kind of engagement is usually reserved for Disney ballads and evergreen film themes. Seeing the queer disco-pop anthem in our top 10 suggests it has gone from cult favorite to modern standard, the kind of song students bring to lessons and bands add to their setlists - which is why "Pink Pony Club" belongs in our top 10 for 2025.

Check out Ericrambo's arrangement, which landed at #10 on this year's list: